Kate Middleton Gets Sharp in White Suit & Unexpected Shoes for Commonwealth Games With Prince William & Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton was sharply suited for the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England today. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the annual tournament with her husband Prince William and their 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

The multi-sport event, which debuted in 1930, celebrates the diversity, humanity, and skill of the 56 Commonwealth member states. Often referred to as the Friendly Games, the event aims to unite the nations and inspire athletes to compete in the spirit of friendship.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton during a visit to the SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Chris Jackson

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their daughter Princess Charlotte at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Chris Jackson

Middleton looked radiant at the event in a white Alexander McQueen suit. The elegant outfit consisted of a structured blazer that she wore with a white tank shirt. She teamed her tops with cropped trousers that were held up by a thick belt. To amp up her look, the mother-of-three accessorized with dainty earrings and a small silver necklace. She kept her makeup subtle and styled her signature brunette tresses in a bouncy blow out curls.

Prince William stayed true to a classic vibe for the event, pairing a navy blue suit jacket with a light blue button-down shirt, beige pants and brown shoes. Princess Charlotte looked adorable for the outing in a black and white striped Rachel Riley dress and white sandals.

Kate Middleton visits the SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Chris Jackson

Completing Middleton’s look was a pair of cap toe flats. The slip-on silhouette had a black patent pointed-toe with nude uppers and were set on small block heel. The shoe choice is a departure from Middleton’s signature style at high-profile events — pointed-toe pumps. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are greeted by Tim Lawler CEO of SportsAid during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Chris Jackson

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best shoe style moments over the years.