Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.

Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which was an elevation to the jacket. Underneath her jacket, she wore a round-neck white tank that complimented the elegance of the solid jacket. For her bottoms, she wore a pair of dark trousers that synched at the waist and flared at the leg. The darkness of the pants went well with the lightness of the top as it brought a sophisticated edge to the overall look.

For her accessories, she kept it subtle, deciding on a pair of quaint dangly earrings and a texturized wallet in the color of cream. The squares of the wallet worked well with the highlights of dark colors in the overall outfit.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Little Village’s hub in Brent to hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As she wore dark pants, she followed up with a pair of black pointy heels that drove the casual look. As she walked the sidewalks, her heels stood out, as they weren’t over-the-top shoes but they brought their own fashionable presence to the look. A pair of pointy pumps is a must-have for a work look as they meet the conservative style with an edge. A pointy pump can work with a pencil skirt, or a dark pair of flared pants the same way Middleton wore in this on-the-go look.

Middleton is known for her love of pointy pumps as she wore a pair to The Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony over the weekend.

