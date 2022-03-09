Kate Middleton Shows Solidarity for Ukraine in Blue Alexander McQueen Sweater & National Flag Pin for Discussion With Ukrainian Community

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Culture Centre in London today to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.

To meet volunteers and members of the Ukrainian community, Kate Middleton wore a vibrant blue cashmere jumper from Alexander McQueen. The long-sleeve pullover was complete with a crewneck line and ribbed details.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to learn about efforts to support Ukrainians in London on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Middleton paired her sweater with sleek black trousers. The wide hem on her pants added a sharp edge to her look. She styled her signature lustrous locs straight with a soft curl on the end. The length of her pants provided a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a pointy silhouette. Pointed-toe pumps are a go-to for the royal. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels.

Kate Middleton visits the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Prince William complemented Middleton’s ensemble with a navy blue suit, dark sweater and a light blue collard shirt. He finished off his look with dark brown suede shoes. Both royals sported pins that showcased the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag underneath a white love heart.

When it comes to fashion, Middleton tends to gravitate towards elegant gowns from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta. Beyond designer pieces, she loops in wallet-friendly styles by New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga. As for footwear, she keeps pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi in rotation.

