Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Matches Her Chanel Bag With Burgundy Suit & Pumps for Greentown Labs Visit During U.S. Tour

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William stopped by the Greentown Labs in Sommerville, Mass. today. The royal couple learned about climate innovations while visiting the lab, which is considered North America’s largest clean-tech incubator.

For the occasion, Middleton suited up in burgundy. The princess wore a color-coordinated blazer jacket with matching high-waisted straight-leg trousers. The two-piece set was paired with a baby pink blouse that featured a billowing bow tie accent. The suit matched her quilted Chanel wallet bag, which was also in burgundy and had a gold chain.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on Dec. 1, 2022 in Boston. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton accessorized her outfit with thin gold hoops and her extravagant wedding ring. Her hair, like her makeup, was the same as it always was, styled in the middle part and curled at the ends.

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual suede pumps, but in burgundy to continue the theme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels range from about 3 to 4 inches in height.

Middleton is often seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton crossed the Atlantic for a three-day visit to Boston in celebration of the Earthshot Prize Awards. The ceremony, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall on Dec. 2, celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, the royal couple also watched the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat basketball game and visited the Boston City Hall.

