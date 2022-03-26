Kate Middleton Gets Casual in Shorts & Superga Sneakers for Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta in Bahamas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton sets sail in style.

On Friday, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge got spotted while attending the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta in Nassau, Bahamas Friday while wearing breezy looks suitable for a fun day aboard, while racing against each other during a torrential downpour.

Kate Middleton attend the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

For Middleton’s outfit, she went with a white button-up short sleeve polo shirt from Gill Marine trimmed in a blue stripe. On the lower half, she wore a pair of khaki short shorts that had a sharply folded hem for a breezy finish. After the festivities of being on the water, Middleton slipped on a white jacket that had red and blue accents.

Kate Middleton attend the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

As for accessories, Middleton popped on a brown weaved belt by Brora that incorporated gold hardware. She also donned a pair of gold braided earrings from SpellsOfLove for a touch of shine. In other shots, after a day of sailing, she wore a white cap that had “Ant’s Nest” printed on the front of it.

To ground everything, the duchess wore a pair of white low-top sneakers from Superga that had a casual feel and rounded out her clean ensemble seamlessly.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William, is on an eight-day tour that includes visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize. The couple represents William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth on their tour to honor her Platinum Jubilee year, which signifies her 70 years on the throne.

