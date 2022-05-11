Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome In Blue Coat & Signature Pumps for Scotland Trip With Prince William Supporting Mental Health

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their two-day visit to Scotland on Wednesday with a day of outings focused on mental health in Port Glasgow.

For their first stop in Glasgow, William and Middleton spent the morning with a group of young children taking part in a groundbreaking program to aid their wellbeing. The royal couple sat in on a Roots of Empathy session at St. John’s Primary School. Roots of Empathy is a classroom program where infants are taken to visit elementary schools on a regular basis, in order to allow the schoolchildren to observe the infants’ development and emotions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit St. John’s Primary School in Port Glasgow to take part in a Roots of Empathy session on May 11, 2022. CREDIT: Jane Barlow-PA/POOL supplied by

Middleton pulled out another all-blue ensemble one day after stepping out in a speckled coat dress by Michael Kors Collection. The Duchess of Cambridge looked classy and chic in an almost-length navy blue coat by Catherine Walker.

Related Rebel Wilson Plays 'Prom Queen' in Sleek Green Dress & Sharp Stiletto Heels for 'James Corden' Neve Campbell Suits Up With Peekaboo Bralette & Ferocious Leopard Slingback Heels at 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Premiere La La Anthony Goes Bold for PrettyLittleThing in Risky Deep-Split Blouse & Neon Orange Pumps

She paired the outwear with a light blue Ceffin blouse. The long-sleeve garment had a mock neckline and pleats on the bodice. Middleton completed her look with matching belted navy blue pants. She styled her hair soft waves and touted her essentials in a small square handbag.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Wheatley Group site in Kennishead to see first-hand how they are transforming the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness on May 11, 2022. CREDIT: William Kemmett / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The glamorous mother-of-three rounded out her look with black pointed-toe pumps. The suede silhouette offered a refined and polished finish to her look.

For their second stop of the day, the couple visited the Wheatley Group — Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group tackling homelessness and supporting vulnerable tenants during the cost of living crisis. Over the past two years, they’ve provided more than 5,000 homes to homeless people across Scotland.

Kate Middleton visits the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing during Mental Health Awareness Week on May 11, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lastly, the duo stopped by the University of Glasgow to discuss mental health with staff and students before hearing about the pioneering work being done by researchers at the school of Psychology and Neuroscience.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

Click through to see more of Middleton’s shoe style through the years.