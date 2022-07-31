Kate Middleton Gets Nautical in Shorts & Recycled Superga Sneakers for Sailing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton made a splash while visiting the Great Britain SailGP Team.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Plymouth on the south coast of Devon in the United Kingdom today in a nautical outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Devon, UK, on the 31st July 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Middleton greeted fans upon her arrival in a white and blue striped sweater from Erdem, which she paired with white shorts that flared slightly at the hem.

The Holland Cooper shorts were slightly oversized, contrasting the more fitted nature of the sweater. Gold hardware decorated the shorts from the zippers to idle buttons that served a more decorative purpose rather than functional. Middleton changed halfway through her visit to Plymouth’s waters, slipping on a gray and black wetsuit with a neon orange helmet to keep her safe from the elements.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Devon, UK, on the 31st July 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

With such an activity-filled day, the Duchess needed comfortable sneakers. The first pair, which she wore with her casual outfit, are a go-to style for Middleton, from Superga UK. The white low-top sneakers are made with a breathable mesh fabric, perfect for a busy day by the sea.

The second pair, which she wore with her wetsuit, were black with aqua-blue laces that added a bright pop of color.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Devon, UK, on the 31st July 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Devon, UK, on the 31st July 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

