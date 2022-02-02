Kate Middleton Shows Off Some Quick Moves in Rugby Match in Her Debut as the New Patron

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is the new patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

The Duchess of Cambridge officially confirmed the news on Instagram with a new video of herself throwing a ball to other players. “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to be cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C,” Middleton captured the recording.

Queen Elizabeth II named Middleton as the patron after it was previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. She officially made her debut as patron today by visiting the players and staff from England’s men’s and women’s national teams at Twickenham Stadium in London as they prepare for the annual Six Nations Championship.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits Twickenham Stadium to join an England Rugby Training Session on Feb 2, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The glamorous mother-of-three made sure she looked the part and traded her usual stylish monochromatic outfits for a black tracksuit. The training sweatsuit consisted of a quarter-zip pullover and matching pants, both embroidered with a red rose and the union’s logo. She pulled her dark tresses back into a high ponytail and opted for a large silver diamond ring as her only accessory.

Instead of her usual signature pointy pumps, she finished off the sporty look with black cleats. Middleton demonstrated good sportsmanship as she practiced multiple drills and was even lifted up into the air by players to catch a ball.

Cleats might be a new style for the royal, but she has complemented her causal looks with affordable sneakers from Nike, Adidas and New Balance.

