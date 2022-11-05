Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Red Alexander McQueen Coat for Rugby Match Outing

Kate Middleton rewore a red Alexander McQueen coat to brave the rain for The England Rugby League World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match today in Wigan, England.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) poses for a photograph with England Women’s Rugby League players and the Canadian captain Gabrielle Hindley (2nd left, front row) as she attends the England vs Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match at the DW Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Wigan, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Princess of Wales bundled up in the long crimson coat with stark black buttons, which she wore overtop a burgundy turtleneck that peeked past the collar of her outerwear. The royal wore a red poppy — to honor fallen soldiers — on the lapel of her jacket and accessorized with small gold and pearl hoops and her sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

To complete her cold weather look, the Princess wore dark brown suede knee-high boots that disappeared past the hem of her coat. The design featured angular pointed toes and teetering stiletto heels, around 3 to four inches in height, for an elevated lift.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to meet the players ahead of the England vs Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match at the DW Stadium, on November 5, 2022 in Wigan, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Knee-high boots are often worn with skirts, and the go-to style is a wise choice in the fall and winter.

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara on and off duty.

