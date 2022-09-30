×
Princess Kate Middleton Means Business in Nautical Blue Alexander McQueen Suit & Pumps to Meet Royal Navy

By Amina Ayoud
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, met with members of the Royal Navy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow to learn more about what the crew members do. The slideshow of images, which were posted to the Prince and Princess’ official Instagram account yesterday, saw Middleton clad in an Alexander McQueen suit and coordinating pumps.

The caption on the post reads, “A pleasure to meet some of the @royalnavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water.”

Middleton’s suit consisted of a blue blazer jacket overtop a white Holland Cooper bodysuit shirt that she paired with high-waisted blue trousers, belted round the middle.

Prince William’s wife accessorized with a dainty gold chain necklace with a blue stone by Astley Clarke and a pair of milky quartz earrings by Patrick Mavros. She wore her brown tresses parted to one side and curled on the ends and accentuated her features with her usual natural go-to makeup look.

Bringing the blue down to her feet, Middleton wore pointy suede shoes in the same navy hue.

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara on and off-duty.

