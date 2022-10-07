×
Kate Middleton Goes Red in Zara Blazer to Pay Tribute to England’s Red Roses Ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup

By Amina Ayoud
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, sent a special message to the Red Roses, the women’s national rugby union team of England. Middleton wished the best of luck for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup held in New Zealand, starting on Oct. 8 until Nov. 12.

The short video saw Middleton standing in a grassy area clad in a red double-breasted Zara blazer with a bumpy textural finish, the outerwear sat overtop a plain white blouse or dress of some kind. The royal family member wore dangling Kiki McDonough drop earrings with gold hardware and yellow stones and fastened a silver rose pin to the lapel of her jacket in support of the Red Roses.

Not seen in the video, Middleton sported her Garrard & Co Sapphire and Diamond engagement ring with a silver and diamond base surrounding a large black stone. The mom of four styled her brown hair in a deep wavy side part and accentuated her features with a natural wash of makeup.

Since the video was filmed close-up, Middleton’s shoes weren’t shown. When it comes to shoes, the Princess is often partial to pointed-toe pumps so often that they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five different colors In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable and comfy sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara on and off-duty

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020.

