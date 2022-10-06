Kate Middleton Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Pointy Pumps for Mental Health Initiatives in Northern Ireland With Prince William

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William headed to Northern Ireland, making a stop in Belfast at the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm building this morning.

Middleton was dressed in a pale blue long coat layered overtop a silky coordinating blouse with a pussy-bow neckline. On bottom, she wore dark blue fitted slacks and carried her DeMellier Nano bag that has a shiny golden clasp. For jewelry, the mother of four adorned her finger with silver and sapphire, while her ears were decorated with dangling gold earrings with square rose quartz accents.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during her visit to the PIPS charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on Oct. 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Getty Images

The young royal wore her long brown hair down in a deep part to the side and curled ever so slightly at the ends to create volume. Middleton’s makeup remained neutral and peachy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during her visit to the PIPS charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on Oct. 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels in black to contrast her blue trousers and accessories. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the Princess no matter the shade. The heels range from about 3 to 4 inches in height, offering Middleton a slight boost.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during her visit to the PIPS charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on Oct. 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often that they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five different colors In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable and comfy sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara on and off-duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with staff during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Getty Images

The royal pair spoke to patients, along with the staff and counsellors at the facilities.

