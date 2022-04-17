×
Kate Middleton Recycles Coat Dress From One of Her Favorite Designers, Matches Princess Charlotte for Easter Sunday

By Katie Abel
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Easter with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were matching in baby blue today for Easter Sunday.

The mother-daughter duo were accompanied by Prince William, Prince George and other members of the royal family for church at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled an Emilia Wickstead coat dress with a matching belt for the occasion. She first wore it back in 2017 during a trip to Luxembourg. Today, Kate accessorized with light blue suede heels, pearl earrings and a clutch.

Charlotte, meanwhile, matched her mom in a light blue floral dress with Peter Pan collar, tights and a navy blue cardigan. Charlotte wore Mary Janes, her go-to style for dressed-up occasions.

Princes William and George also coordinated their ensembles, both wearing navy blue suits.

Middleton often wears coat dresses for important appearances, and in March, she donned a cobalt blue version by Catherine Walker for Commonwealth Day.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, blue dresses
Kate Middleton matched daughter Princess Charlotte for Easter Sunday at Windsor Castle
CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

In late March, the Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents to a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, today at Westminster Abbey in London.

The family has been on a skiing holiday this week ahead of Easter Sunday. Last month, Kate and William were in the Caribbean were a week-long royal tour.

Also there for Sunday’s service were Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, and their children, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, among others.

The Queen and Prince Charles were not in attendance.

