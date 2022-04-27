Kate Middleton Exudes Monochromatic Glamour in Cream Midi Dress & Pointy Pumps With Princess Anne for Maternity Healthcare Organizations Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton looked perfectly poised as she joined Princess Anne on their first joint royal engagement to visit maternity healthcare organizations in London today.

The royal duo arrived together at the headquarters of their respective patronages — the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Kate Middleton visits the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians, in London, UK on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne visit maternal health organizations on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Middleton was effortlessly chic in an oatmeal Tailored Crepe Midi Dress by Self Portrait. The wrap dress was complete with delicate floral details on the bodice, cinching at the waist and was held together with a thick belt. The garment also had a pleated skirt and was accented with slightly pointed shoulder pads.

To amp up the glam factor, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a pearl necklace by Monica Vinader and dainty pearl earrings. She curled the ends of her long locs and rounded things out with her signature flawless makeup.

Princess Anne was just as stylish, stepping out in a dark blue wool coat with a patterned teal scarf. The royal finished off her look with tights and a pair of polished black pumps.

Kate Middleton visits maternal health organizations in London on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kate Middleton spotted out in London on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Middleton continued with a neutral aesthetic by tying her look together with suede pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The high heels featured a triangular pointed toe and sharp stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s nude pointy pumps. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Middleton has been proving her style status lately. From a selection of unforgettable gowns during the Caribbean tour to her range of coat dresses, she’s worn on several recent engagements, it is safe to say that she knows how to make a statement. Beyond designer pieces, she loops in wallet-friendly styles by New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga. As for footwear, she keeps pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi in rotation.

Click through to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style through the years.

Shop nude pointy-toe heels below to add a sleek finish to any outfit.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Nude Tatiana Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98 (was $118).