Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Houndstooth Blazer and Her Favorite Pumps With Prince William and Prince George

Kate Middleton proves that even a sports game can be a sophisticated event. The Duchess was spotted with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and their son Prince George while arriving at a Six Nations rugby match today.

When it comes to the outfit, Middleton opted for a longline black-and-white houndstooth jacket that incorporated a double-breasted design with shiny gold buttons. On the lower half, she opted for a pair of black trousers that were slightly cropped and had sharp pleats on both legs. As for accessories, she carried a tan handbag that had gold hardware.

Kate Middleton attending a Six Nations rugby match with Prince William and Prince George in London, UK. CREDIT: Alberto Pezzali-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Middleton slipped on a pair of pointed-toe black pumps made with suede and set on a block heel. This style is one of Middleton’s favorites as she wears pointy chunky pumps in different colors.

A closer peek at Middleton’s black suede pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton has a sophisticated and elegant sartorial aesthetic that emphasizes construction and color. Recently, we’ve seen Middleton don sleek activewear that focuses on functionality when she confirmed that she’s the new patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. And she also appeared in a pink coat paired with a matching turtleneck and black trousers with pointed-toe black suede pumps. Also, we’ve seen the Duchess slip on a monochromatic look consisting of a camel coat, a sweater and a skirt for a uniformed appearance while meeting with National Health Service staff about COVID-19 measures.

When she graces red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

