Kate Middleton Puts Spring In Her Step in Chiffon Dress & Suede Pumps at Fitzwilliam Museum With Prince William

Kate Middleton put a spring in her step while visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum with Prince William in England today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an unveiling of their portrait painted by artist Jamie Coreth. The royals later stopped by the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices to meet families who are receiving support as well as long serving staff members.

Middleton looked gorgeous for the outing, stepping out in a powder blue ankle-length coat. The jacket had sharp pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels, side slant pockets and cinched slightly at the waist. She paired the overcoat with a chiffon dress. The breezy, flowy number had a spotted print allover and subtle ruffle on the hem.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

To amp up the glam, the mother-of-three accessorized with dainty drop earrings and touted her essentials in a dark blue square clutch. Middleton parted her hair on the side and added large barrel curls to the ends.

Completing her look was a pair of blue suede pumps. Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned. The shoe style is one of the most popular silhouettes due its to luxe and durable construction. Pointy pumps streamline any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Cambridgeshire, England on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

