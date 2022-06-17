Kate Middleton Coordinates Pink Pumps With Pink Power Suit in London

Kate Middleton is known for her classic, timeless style, favoring fairly neutral pieces that adhere to the rigid fashion requirements of royal life. But even the Duchess can’t resist a colorful pink suit — and matching pink pumps — when she wants to power dress.

On June 16, Middleton and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood hosted an event to discuss early childhood development with government ministers, civil servants, and childhood development professionals. For the London-based event, Middleton wore a tailored pink power suit, stepping out of her style comfort zone — and challenging royal fashion rules.

The suit featured high-waisted tapered pants and a crisp jacket, which Middleton wore open. Underneath, she wore a simple white top. The royal wore her long brown hair in down loose curls, tucking her locks behind her ears to reveal delicate diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace.

Kate Middleton attends a roundtable on behalf of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on June 16. CREDIT: AP

For shoes, Middleton wore pink suede Gianvito Rossi stiletto heels with a pointed toe, coordinating perfectly with her suit. The heels are a favorite of Middleton, with the royal often seen wearing the style in several different colors. In fact, Middleton wore the same shoe in a different color the following day while attending the Royal Ascot with Prince William.

On June 17, the duchess attended Day 4 of the annual horse racing event wearing a white Alessandra Rich dress with brown polka dots. The long-sleeved dress featured a slight mock neck with asymmetric buttons, a pleated bib accent, and a cinched belted waist. The hem of the dress hit Middleton’s mid-calf, showing off her light brown Gianvito Rossi suede heels, which were the exact same style she wore to the roundtable. Middleton wore a brown straw hat with decorated with white flowers, placing the fascinator slightly askew on her head.

Kate Middleton arrives for Day 4 of Royal Ascot on June 17. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In addition to favoring Gianvito Rossi stilettos, Middleton is often seen wearing polka dot pieces, donning the chic and classic print to a wide variety of events. The royal wore the pattern to another sporting event, attending Wimbledon 2021 in a navy and white polka dot skirt. Middleton also wore a black and white polka dot dress to attend a March 2022 memorial service honoring Prince Phillip after his death a year earlier. Back in March 2020, Middleton wore three polka dot dresses in a row while in Ireland.

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s best shoe looks through the years.