Kate Middleton Goes Viral in Sparkling Pink Ruffle Dress by The Vampire’s Wife in Belize on Royal Caribbean Tour

Kate Middleton popped in pink and it’s lighting up the interwebs.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attended a special reception hosted by the governor general of Belize in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Monday. The event was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech and celebrated the Belizean culture. The trip comes during the third day of their Caribbean Royal tour.

Kate Middleton attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Middleton wore a floor-length pink sequined gown from The Vampire’s Wife that featured a now-viral silhouette. The garment had ruffled shoulders and short sleeves that elevated her punchy gown. In fact, searches for “ruffle dress” jumped 288% in the hours following her appearance, according to Lovethesales.com, a global fashion marketplace that tracks the demand and sales data from over 12 million global shoppers across 16,000 brands and retailers. Middleton fans also boosted the visibility of The Vampire’s Wife, with the brand receiving a 34% increase in searches.

As for accessories, she went with a white clutch handbag, outlined in silver, adorned in a black crocheted floral print for a sophisticated touch. A pair of eye-catching gold dangling circular earrings by Onitaa provided an extra touch of glimmer.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing hemline, some photos revealed that the duchess wore Jimmy Choo’s Mimi Sandals. The luxury label’s design features a caged toebed, double straps around the ankle and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The Jimmy Choo Mimi Sandal CREDIT: Farfetch

Middleton has a sophisticated and stylish clothing sense that she displays during her live appearances. Recently, she wore a floral print Tory Burch dress paired with cork wedges for a look that stepped into spring with grace. And also, she slipped on a blue lace dress that had a chic peplum paired with matching pumps that gave a regal approach to monochromatic dressing.

When she graces red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

