Kate Middleton is Pretty in Pink in a Flowing Shirt Dress and Espadrille Wedges While Visiting Great Abaco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kate Middleton made another stylish appearance while visiting Great Abaco island in the Bahamas on Saturday.
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a breezy bubblegum pink shirtdress featuring a hand-painted zebra print by British brand Rixo and Castañer Carina camel suede wedge espadrilles. The 40-year-old mother of three expertly accessorized her chic look with dangly gold earrings from Bahamian designer Nadia Irena and a pink Emmy London suede clutch bag.
Castañer, who is known for making his first-ever wedge for Yves Saint Laurent, has a slew of celebrities fans including Anne Hathaway, Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington Whiteley. Middleton’s own sister Pippa Middleton is also a lover of Castañer’s wedges while sister-in-law Meghan Markle memorably visited Bondi Beach in Australia in a black and tan version of the style, which features elegant ties that wrap around the ankle.
Shop the exact look and others like it for yourself this season.
To Buy: Castañer Carina 80 suede wedge espadrilles, $190; net-a-porter.com
To Buy: Soludos Tall Wedge sandals, $115; revolve.com
To Buy: Steve Madden Parra espadrille wedge sandals, $70; dsw.com