Princess Kate Middleton Holds Court in Lotus Flower Tiara & Sparkling Red Dress at Diplomatic Corps Reception

Kate Middleton donned a sparkling gown at the Diplomatic Corps reception in London today. The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for the celebration. The event is held each year with the royals welcoming hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps to the palace’s state rooms.

Middleton arrived in a glittering red dress by Jenny Packham. The garment was decorated with an array of flowers and sequin beads. The piece also included a round neckline with slightly pointed shoulder pads and a ruffled hemline. She styled the dress with a traditional blue sash, which she kept draped across her body and her yellow Royal Family Order.

Kate Middleton attends the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, Middleton accessorized with the Lotus Flower Tiara and dangling diamond earrings. This is the first time that Middleton has worn the sparkling headpiece since 2015 when she attended the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state banquet. According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth created the Lotus Flower Tiara out of a necklace that was a wedding gift from her husband, the future King George VI.

Kate Middleton attends the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the length of Middleton’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with pointed-toe pumps.

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

