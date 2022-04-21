Kate Middelton Means Business in Sharp Suit & Pointed-Toe Pumps for Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Initiatives With Prince William

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton shows how to mix and match colors for a chic business look. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge visited the Disaster Emergency Committee in London today to inquire more about their efforts to support people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving the Disaster Emergency Committee in north London on April 21, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

For the outfit, Middleton started with a neutral-colored blazer from Reiss. The blazer had shiny metallic buttons, and she accessorized her lapel with a pin in the colors of Ukraine’s flag, yellow and blue. Underneath, she went with a white blouse that had a crew neckline. She also wore a pair of black crepe cigarette trousers from LK Bennett that added a nice pop of contrast.

Prince William opted for a slouchy navy blue suit and brown suede dress shoes for a uniformed appearance.

Kate Middleton in a neutral-colored blazer and black pointy pumps while out in North London with Prince William on April 21, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Middleton grounded her ensemble with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi 105 smooth leather pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Middleton and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy sophisticated and refined styles. For example, she recently donned a vibrant blue cashmere jumper from Alexander McQueen coordinated with sleek black trousers and hidden pointed-toe pumps while visiting the Ukrainian Culture Centre in London to learn about the UK’s support of Ukraine. She also slipped on a pink cranberry-colored overcoat paired with a matching roll-neck sweater and pointed-toe black suede pumps while visiting Nower Hill High School in Harrow, London, to learn about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development.

When she graces red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

