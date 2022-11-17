Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Ukraine in LK Bennett Yellow & Blue Polka Dot Dress With Suede Pumps for Visit With Displaced Ukrainian Children

Kate Middleton visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, England this morning. The Princess of Wales met displaced Ukrainian families being supported by the program, which helps people arriving in the United Kingdom as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

For her visit, Middleton paid a subtle tribute to the Eastern European country by wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag, yellow and blue.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17, 2022 in Reading, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The royal wore a navy L.K. Bennett Tallis shirt dress with yellow polka dots and a high button-up collar. Overtop, she kept warm in a tan Max&Co long coat. She also carried a navy Jaeger Kate quilted bag and accessorized with pearl earrings by Annoushka Baroque.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17, 2022 in Reading, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual Gianvito Rossi pumps, but in a deep blue to match her spotted dress, the style fitted with stiletto heels. Usually opting for the plain black style, the sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels range from about 3 to 4 inches in height, offering Middleton a slight boost.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17, 2022 in Reading, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton is often seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Only a few weeks ago, Middleton paid a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre, also sporting winter-ready wear in a trench coat layered overtop an olive green mock neck Mango dress. Middleton carried a shiny green two-toned leather clutch embossed with a crocodile print and wore olive green suede Gianvito Rossi pumps to match.

