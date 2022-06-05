Kate Middleton Shows Off Another Colorful Look At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Kate Middleton rounded out a stylish week of Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday in another colorful look.

Wearing Alexander McQueen again, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off a vibrant fuchsia midi dress featuring a sash-like detail across the chest, a belted torso and long sleeves that ballooned slightly at the end.

Kate Middleton can be seen wearing a fuchsia dress on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Yesterday, the 40-year-old mother of three visited Cardiff Castle in Wales with her family in a bright red-orange coatdress and sleek navy suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, last night at the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, Middleton opted for an elegant ivory look by Self-Portrait.

Another look at Kate Middleton posing with her family on the balcony on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. CREDIT: MEGA

Kate Middleton wearing an ivory Self-Portrait blazer look at the Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee concert at the Palace on June 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.

