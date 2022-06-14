×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Honors Grenfell Tower Fire Victims in Classic Button-Down Dress & Slingback Heels at Memorial in London

By Katie Dupere
Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere

More Stories By Katie

View All
Britain London Fire Anniversary
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 51 Images

Kate Middleton made a public appearance today with Prince William, attending a memorial ceremony for those who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. The memorial, which took place at the fire site, marked five years since the tragedy, leading Middleton to choose a timeless dress for the somber and reflective occasion.

Britain'S Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Kate Middleton arrives at the wreath-laying ceremony at the base of Grenfell Tower in London on June 14.
CREDIT: Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP

For the event, Middleton wore a white Suzannah London dress with black buttons down the front, puffed elbow-length sleeves, and a flowing skirt. The dress featured a statement lapel-like collar and was cinched around the waist with a coordinating white belt. The royal has worn the classic dress before, including to Wimbledon in 2019 and during a UK charity visit in 2020.

Related

Kate Middleton Is Regally Blue in 'Love Link' Bejeweled Heels & Coat Dress at The Order of The Garter Service 2022

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Kate Middleton Shows Off Another Colorful Look At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

She paired the dress with white pointed slingback heels by Alessandra Rich with a statement color-blocked black toe. The shoes featured a modest 3-inch heel and an accent strap across the top of the foot.

Middleton carried a simple white clutch during the event, wearing a pair of pearl drop earrings as her only jewelry. She wore her long brown locks down, favoring her signature natural makeup and blushed cheeks.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
CREDIT: AP

The memorial marked five years since the devastating and deadly fire at the London high-rise tower. Seventy-two people died in the blaze, with more than 70 others injured in the fire. A total of 223 people are reported to have escaped the blaze. The fire was one of the worst residential fires in the United Kingdom since World War II.

At the memorial, Middleton and Prince William placed a wreath at the base of the tower, sitting for a 72-second moment of silence in acknowledgment of the 72 people killed in the blaze.

Grenfell Tower still stands in London, though it hasn’t been inhabitable since the 2017 fire. The structure is currently wrapped to preserve forensic evidence, as it has been for five years since the blaze. It’s expected that the community will soon demolish the building to make way for an official public memorial, pending the completion of ongoing investigations by police, the public, and the corner.

See Kate Middleton’s Public Appearances Through the Years

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad