Kate Middleton Glows In Green Midi Dress & Pointy Pumps to Present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in green as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The event was hosted by the British Fashion Council at London’s Design Museum in Kensington today. The award aims to recognize the cultural and trade role that the British design and fashion industry has played throughout the monarch’s reign.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish arrival in a green dress by British-Canadian fashion designer Edeline Lee. The Pedernal Dress has ease and elegance with a loose fitting bodice, high neck, adjustable tie closure at the elbow and a removable waist belt. The skirt has a slim line that features a slight flare and ruffled details at the hem.

Kate Middleton presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at the Design Museum in Kensington, London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA Kate Middleton at the Design Museum in Kensington, London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA The royal paired the pebble-textured dress with an Emmy London clutch and earrings from Nadia Irena before meeting with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. To add a sleek finish to her look, Middleton styled her brunette tresses straight and opted for soft glam with a neutral pout.

Kate Middleton arrives to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award at London’s Design Museum in Kensington, London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the glamorous mother-of-three finished off her look with her favorite go-to shoe style — pointed-toe pumps. The suede silhouette had a triangular pointed toe, elongated counter for extra support and a sharp stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s green suede pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton has been proving her style status lately. From a selection of unforgettable gowns during the Caribbean tour to her range of coat dresses, she’s worn on several recent engagements, it is safe to say that she knows how to make a statement. Beyond designer pieces, she loops in wallet-friendly styles by New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga. As for footwear, she keeps pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi in rotation.

Add a pop of color to your look with pointy green pumps.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: L’AGENCE Eloise Pump, $395.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Dasie Pumps, $89.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $100.