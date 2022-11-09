Kate Middleton Goes Green in Earthy Tones With Trench Coat & Suede Gianvito Rossi Pumps

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance today in Uxbridge, England, carrying out her philanthropic duties diligently. The appearance saw the royal family member dressed in an earthy green look from head to toe, punctuated with sharp and expressive footwear.

Bundling up, the princess wore a cozy and weather appropriate trench coat layered overtop what appeared to be an olive green mock neck dress. Middleton carried a shiny green two-toned leather clutch embossed with a crocodile print that offered the ensemble a bit of edge.

A pop of color was added to young royal’s outfit thanks to a poppy pin on the lapel of her jacket for Remembrance Day, a Memorial Day set in place in order to commemorate the lives lost in war. In fact, Middleton and many of her royal counterparts have been spotted sporting the vibrant flower accessory in accordance with a tradition that has been followed by the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom as far back as 1921.

Related Melania Trump Slips On Christian Louboutin Heels for Voting With Donald Trump on Election Day Rita Ora Gets Daring in Sheer Dress & Metallic Pumps at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in London Jill Biden Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Pumps With Fuchsia Blazer to Wes Moore's Election Campaign Rally

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Nov. 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. CREDIT: WireImage

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual Gianvito Rossi pumps, but in an olive green to match her outerwear, the style fitted with stiletto heels. Usually opting for the plain black style, the sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels range from about 3 to 4 inches in height, offering Middleton a slight boost.

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Nov. 09, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. CREDIT: WireImage

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020.