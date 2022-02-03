Kate Middleton Looks Elegant in a Flowy Gray Dress, Black Tights and Walkable Heels While Supporting Sustainability Programs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Duchess of Cambridge gives a lesson in prim and proper style. Kate Middleton was spotted on Wednesday with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall while leaving the Trinity Buoy Wharf, which is the site of The Prince’s Foundation, an organization led by Prince Charles that champions sustainability through education and more programs.

For the outfit, Middleton slipped on a gray wool dress that incorporated a flowy design, long-sleeves and a black collar for a streamlined look. The dress came to the top of her knees and included a matching belt. She accessorized with a square black crocodile-embossed leather handbag that had a black ring dangling on the front and a pair of black tights.

Kate Middleton departs the Trinity Buoy Wharf site of The Princes Foundation on Feb. 02, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton departs the Trinity Buoy Wharf site of The Princes Foundation on Feb. 02, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Middleton donned a pair of black pointed-toe Tod’s pumps, set on a block heel, that were both refined yet fashionable. This isn’t the first time that the duchess has gravitated towards a block heel pump and gets photographed wearing the silhouette often.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton has a sophisticated and elegant sartorial aesthetic that places an emphasis on fit and color. For example, recently, we’ve seen her show off her penchant for monochromatic ensembles, and also, we’ve seen her don a bright red dress that featured a neat bow neckline, which showed off Middleton’s eye for intricate pieces. Also, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a punchy pink coat and a matching turtleneck, and even a green structured coat with a green top underneath and displayed her ability to create effervescent eye-catching moments.

When she graces and saunters down red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

Click through the gallery to see Middleton’s best shoe looks through the years.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a sleek finish.

Buy Now: Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89

Buy Now: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $25

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140