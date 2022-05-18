Kate Middleton Brings Vibrant Pink Energy to Royal Garden Party in Bubblegum Coat Dress & Rosy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton attended the Royal Garden Party in an all-pink look.

The Duchess of Cambridge was one of many royals to attend the Royal Garden Party today at Buckingham Palace. Garden parties have become a tradition in the royal family dating back to the 1860s, usually held three times a year at either the Buckingham Palace or at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Kate Middleton attends a garden party on May 18, 2022 at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: MEGA Middleton was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Middleton wore a pink jacket by Emilia Wickstead with pronounced squared shoulders and a crisscrossed lapel, donning a matching pink pencil skirt.

She also sported a pink floral fastener on her head and a silver square clutch. Middleton also wore diamond studs with silver hardware to complete the look.

Duchess of Cambridge Attends The Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

The pink theme didn’t stop there. Middleton opted for rosy pumps by Emmy London with a suede finish. The heels feature a pointed toe and textural detailing that make them quite eye-catching.

The duchess has always favored a classic shape and moderate heel. Paired with the pink of the formalwear, it’s obvious that the two hues slightly contrast one another, giving the ensemble depth.

The pink pops of color bring the outfit to life, brightening up any room. The outfit is dignified and feminine, encapsulating the duchess’ style preferences with formalwear that packs a punch. The style is foolproof, making sure Middleton looks flawless and effortless with every step.

Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: PA-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Style these pink pumps for your next garden soiree.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dawnira Mix No. 6 Pump, $50.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Fresh Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $95).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Trendz Pointy Toe Pumps, $95.

Click to see more of Middleton’s style through the years.