Kate Middleton Masters Monochrome Look in Burgundy Pleated Dress & Matching Pumps to Welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William in welcoming the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to London today. This is the first state visit of King Charles III’s reign.

(L-R): Prince William, Prince of Wales, and his wife Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) at the Corinthia Hotel on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

They later joined Charles and Queen Consort Camila in a meeting with the South African leader at the Horse Guards Parade.

Dressed in burgundy, Middleton opted for a monochromatic look down to her shoes. She was clad in a long-sleeve dress with a lengthy pleated skirt. Middleton added matching gloves, a pillbox hat fitted with a dainty bow at the back and a diamond brooch on the lapel of her dress.

Prince William, The Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart The Corinthia Hotel with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa on behalf of The King on Nov. 22, 2022 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual Gianvito Rossi pumps, but in a burgundy to match her dress. Usually opting for the plain black style, the sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels range from about 3 to 4 inches in height.

Middleton is often seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

A few weeks ago, Middleton paid a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre, also sporting winter-ready wear in a trench coat layered overtop a mock-neck Mango dress. Middleton carried a shiny green two-toned leather clutch embossed with a crocodile print and wore olive green suede Gianvito Rossi pumps to match.

