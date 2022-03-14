Kate Middleton Has a Bold Electric Blue Moment in Coat Dress & Pointy Pumps at Commonwealth Service Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton was seen looking typically chic while in an all-blue outfit today alongside her husband Prince William and members of the Royal Family, for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton wore a fitted cobalt blue jacket over a blue skirt. Middleton accessorized with gold studs and a necklace with a blue stone. To keep the blue theme going, Middleton decided to go for a matching pump with a rounded toe. The shoe style is a staple for her, something comfortable and easy to walk in made in various colors and shapes.

The shoe is just as versatile as the rest of the outfit. It’s a chic take on royal fashion as Middleton gives a master class in monochrome dressing, exploring different silhouettes and shapes in the process. The particular blue chosen is bold and can pose a styling challenge, but Middleton nails it on the head.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Prince William wore a black suit jacket with black slacks and a white button-up. To match his sweetheart, the prince wore a cobalt blue tie. For footwear, William wore a shiny black dress shoe with a pointed toe.

