Kate Middleton Has a Real-Life Cinderella Moment in Gianvito Rossi Glass Slippers and a Silk Gown

Kate Middleton is making her Caribbean Royal Tour with Prince William an especially fashionable affair.

Kate Middleton in a green Philippa Lepley green gown paired with glass slippers at Nassau int he Bahamas on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Yesterday was no exception in the Bahamas, where Middleton went with a blue satin dress that featured a plunging neckline for a sophisticated edge at a soiree. The garment also had ties on the shoulders and included an intricately wrapped bodice. The skirt of the gown was bell-shaped and incorporated a pleated hemline.

It was reminiscent of the color of Cinderella’s ball gown from Disney’s beloved character.

An iconic part of Cinderella’s outfit was her pair of glass slippers. Middleton channeled the look with see-through heels. Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing dress, some shots revealed that Middleton wore sheer pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi, adorned with crystals for an extra touch of fairytale glitter.

As for accessories, Middleton went with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace that incorporated the brand’s signature chrysanthemum flower pendants that had a sparkling pearlescent effect paired with matching earrings for a regal finish.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William, is on an eight-day tour that includes visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — will also be a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize.

When it comes to her red carpet style, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

