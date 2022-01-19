Kate Middleton Looks Sharp in Sleek Blue Coat, Turtleneck & Flared Trousers With Prince William at Foundling Museum

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton was all smiles in her latest look.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted yesterday while out visiting the Foundling Museum with her husband, Prince William. For her ensemble, Middleton donned a sleek blue overcoat that featured a two-button closure system that complemented the two big pockets on the front of the piece. Underneath, she opted for a black turtleneck with slitted sleeves that peeked out from the sleeves of the coat, paired with black trousers that had sharp creases down the front and a slight flared leg. She accessorized with a printed mask, dangling metallic earrings and a unifying black belt.

The Duchess of Cambridge visit the Foundling Museum with Prince William in London on Jan. 18, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s suede navy pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Middleton slipped her feet into a pair of navy suede pointed-toe pumps on block heels from Emmy London that helped streamline the moment while also adding another layer of color. The style is available at EmmyLondon.com.

Middleton has a sharp and sophisticated sartorial sense that allows her to wear flattering silhouettes and decorative designs. On the streets and at official events alike, she opts for frilly dresses, intricate outerwear, printed separates and structurally tailored garments that place an emphasis on clean lines and fit. On the footwear front, the duchess tends to wear styles like pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers that all ground her statement-making ensembles.

When she graces and saunters down red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, Jenny Peckham, Christopher Kane and Ralph Lauren.

Click through the gallery to see Middleton’s best shoe looks through the years.

Slip into a pair of navy pumps and refine your ensembles.

CREDIT: Sarah Flint

Buy Now: Sarah Flint Perfect Pumps, $395.

CREDIT: Zappos

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Zala Pumps, $160.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.