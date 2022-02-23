Kate Middleton Is Business Chic in Gray Overcoat, Black Gloves and Classic Pumps in Denmark

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kate Middleton makes a statement in her latest look. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with the Crown Princess of Denmark Mary while the two walked across The Amalienborg Courtyard on Wednesday.
For the outfit, Middleton opted to wear a gray overcoat that featured a double-breasted design and a chic black lapel that added some color contrast to the garment. The piece also had metallic buttons that radiated in the sunlight.
For accessories, she popped on a pair of black gloves and a dainty necklace and earrings that align with her attire. She carried a black square handbag that incorporated black hardware.
To complete everything, Middleton slipped on a pair of black stiletto suede pumps that unified her appearance effortlessly. The heels had an approximate height of three inches and had a sleek pointed toe.
Middleton has a sophisticated and elegant sartorial aesthetic that emphasizes construction and color, and she displays her tastes in a myriad of silhouettes and styles. For example, recently, Middleton has worn a plaid blazer and slim-fit pants paired with black pumps for a put-together ensemble that showcased her eyes for prints. And she has also thrown on a blue coat, black turtleneck and flared trousers for an eye-catching outfit that focuses on color.
When she graces red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.
