Kate Middleton Wears Black Midi Dress & Pumps That Honor Somber Dressing Traditions for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton wore an A-line mock neck black long-sleeve dress fitted with a simple midi skirt. The royal donned short dangling diamond earrings and wore sheer black tights, adding an extra layer of coverage. The Princess opted for black pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk together to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

William joined his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a crisp white button-up top and a light blue tie. The Prince accompanied the outfit with black shiny dress shoes.

United in grief, Prince William and Kate Middleton, now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made an appearance at Windsor Castle today. The couples — who dressed solemnly in black and navy — greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes that were laid in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully on Thursday.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen’s Coffin will travel from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh tomorrow to arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House, where it will rest until the afternoon of Sept. 12.

