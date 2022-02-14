Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Turtleneck Sweater and Light-Wash Jeans to Read Bedtime Story

Kate Middleton looked perfectly casual while reading a children’s story.

The royal read “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” during Sunday’s episode of “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on Instagram, Kate reminded children that they are not alone when they feel fearful.

The classic children’s book ties into this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme: “Growing Together.” In the story, a baby barn owl named Plop is frightened of the dark, but he’s helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

For the reading, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a cozy outfit. She had on a thick cream-colored Holland Cooper turtleneck sweater with red, navy and gray stitching. The sweater also featured gold buttons along the sleeves and shoulders. Middleton added light-wash denim to the look to add into the casual style of the outfit. She kept her accessories minimal, but of course wore her iconic sapphire wedding ring.

