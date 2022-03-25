Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Elegant Pastel Green Dress & Pumps in Bahamas for Royal Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton stepped out in another one of her tried-and-true favorite labels, Self-Portrait, in the Bahamas on Friday.

Making an appearance at the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, the Duchess of Cambridge took on the rain in the brand’s mint green pleated-chiffon midi dress and pointy white Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pumps.

Kate Middleton braves the rain in a mint green pleated-chiffon midi dress by Self-Portrait and Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in white. CREDIT: MEGA

Middleton’s fans might remember that the mother-of-three wore an elegant white chiffon midi dress by the British label at the “Hold Still” book reception in September 2021. She was spotted in another white Self-Portrait dress, this time a crochet gown with a thigh-high slit, when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of “A Street Cat Named Bob” in November 2016.

Kate Middleton pays a visit to the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The 40-year-old royal also accessorized with $75 dangly gold earrings from Bahamian designer Nadia Irena for the occasion.

A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing white Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pumps at a school in the Bahamas on Friday. CREDIT: MEGA

Alongside Prince William, Middleton’s visit to the Bahamas marks the last leg of their Caribbean Royal Tour, which also included Belize and Jamaica. Check out some of Middleton’s best looks from the tour.

