Kate Middleton Means Business in an Army Green Peacoat, Skinny Jeans and Black Suede Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Kate Middleton suits up in army green. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge visited Abergavenny Market in Wales, U.K., to see how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St. David’s Day today.

Middleton opted for a structured army green peacoat that came to her calves and featured two matching buttons on the left side of the garment. Underneath, she wore a green turtleneck sweater that was a bit lighter than the color of her outerwear. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black skinny jeans that added a pop of color contrast.

For accessories, Middleton went with a pair of black leather gloves and a brown braided belt hat tied in with her color scheme perfectly. And in her ears, she wore a pair of diamond hoop earrings. She also brightly accented her look with a yellow daffodil flower placed on the lapel of her coat.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, army green, black boots, March 1 2022
Kate Middleton visits Abergavenny Market<br>and mark St David’s Day, in Abergavenny, Wales, UK on March 1, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton, Prince William, army green, black boots, March 1 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Abergavenny Market<br>and mark St David’s Day, in Abergavenny, Wales, UK on March 1, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

To finish off everything, Middleton slipped on a pair of black suede booties that blended in with her jeans. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and an almond-toe-shaped design for a modern feel.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, army green, black boots, March 1 2022
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black suede booties.
CREDIT: MEGA

Although Middleton has become known for her chic and sophisticated styles when attending elegant, royal events, she has also become known for her relaxed, trendy tastes. Like, for example, she recently wore a turtleneck and light-wash jeans to read a bedtime story for a casual feel. And for more festive events, like watching rugby, she threw on a black and white houndstooth blazer paired with black trousers and her favorite black suede pointy pumps for a streamlined ensemble.

When she attends red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

Put on a pair of black suede boots for a streamlined finish.

& Other Stories Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
CREDIT: & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots, $179

Jeffrey Campbell Slick Pointed Toe Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Slick Pointed Toe Boot, $120

Stuart Weitzman Yuliana 60 stretch-suede sock boots
CREDIT: The Outnet

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Yuliana 60 Stretch-Suede Sock Boots, $287

