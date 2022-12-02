Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Visits Harvard in Blue Houndstooth Dress & Suede Pumps During U.S. Tour

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton paid a visit to Harvard University today in Cambridge, Mass. The royal was clad in a collared houndstooth maxi dress for the occasion.

Middleton’s dress, designed by Emilia Wickstead, was belted around the waist to create a well-defined silhouette. The princess carried a bright blue mini-bag with gold hardware and gold hoops to match.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Mass. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual suede pumps by Gianvitto Rossi in a black suede style. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels ranged from about 3 to 4 inches in height.

Middleton and Prince William crossed the Atlantic for a three-day visit to Boston in celebration of the Earthshot Prize Awards. The ceremony, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall tonight, celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet.

Yesterday, Middleton and her husband went to Piers Park to explore the past, present and future of Boston’s waterfront, hosted by Mayor Wu. The Royal couple was joined by representatives from key environmental organizations including Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, Trustees of Reservations, and The Harborkeepers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Piers Park in Boston on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton’s look consisted of a chocolate brown Alexander McQueen coat which she wore overtop a cozy red Gabriela Hearst turtleneck. On bottom, the princess sported a coordinating red skirt also from the Uruguayan designer. Middleton layered on brown gloves and a matching scarf for practical purposes and accessorized with gold hoops from Daniella Draper to round out the look.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Piers Park in Boston on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of brown suede boots from Gianvito Rossi that were perfect for the chilly weather. Her close-toed set featured tall uppers stopping at the calves with a stretchy texture, allowing for greater movement throughout the day. Block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height finished the set, providing it with a practical height boost that was ideal for navigating the outdoor terrain. The style is a go-to for the fashionable royal, especially on outings during the colder months.

Middleton is often seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022 in Boston. CREDIT: Getty Images

Also on their trip, Middleton and her husband stopped by the Greentown Labs in Sommerville, Mass. to learn about climate innovations. For the occasion, Middleton suited up in burgundy. The princess wore a blazer jacket with matching straight-leg trousers. Middleton finished the look with suede pumps.

