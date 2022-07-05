Kate Middleton Aces Her Look at Wimbledon in Blue Polka Dot Alessandra Rich Dress & Slingback Heels With Prince William

Kate Middleton aced her look at Wimbledon today in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge cheered on the players at the tennis tournament alongside her husband, Prince William. To the match, Middleton donned a blue dotted dress from Alessandra Rich. Her midi dress featured a white polka dot pattern as well as a high neckline, mid-length sleeves and a matching belt that cinched in the A-line silhouette of the garment. This is not the first time Middleton has worn the dotted pattern to the tennis tournament; she wore a polka dot skirt to Wimbledon last year.

Middleton at Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 5. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

The royal accessorized the fun look with pearl drop earrings as well as a white top-handle bag. She also shielded her eyes from the sun with tortoise shell sunglasses from Finlay Henrietta.

Middleton rounded out her look with a pair of white slingback heels. The shoes featured a rounded toe covered in black patent leather while the rest of the shoe was covered in white, matching the dots on her dress and purse perfectly. The Mary Jane style heels also included a strap across the vamp. The heels reached roughly 4 inches in height.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 5. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Prince William went with a casual, summery suit for the occasion. His light gray jacket featured a pale plaid pattern and he wore a light blue shirt underneath with a navy blue tie. He matched the tie to his navy blue trousers, and like his wife, he also donned sunglasses for the sunny match.

PHOTOS: Click through to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style through the years.