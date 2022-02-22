Kate Middleton Suits Up in Red Tweed Blazer, Black Flared Trousers & Pointy Pumps in Denmark

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton means business in a sophisticated look.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited The Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project today in an effort to learn from the world-leading researchers running the organization as part of her visit to Denmark with The Royal Foundation Centre For Early Childhood. The Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project strives to promote the mental well-being of infants and their parents.

For the outfit, Middleton popped on a structured red tweed blazer that featured a double-breasted design decked out in gold shiny buttons. Underneath, she wore a white blouse that had a ruffled plunging neckline. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of flared black trousers for a unique yet streamlined appearance. When it comes to accessories, she carried a black square reptilian leather bag that incorporated gold hardware, a pair of dangling gold pearl earrings and a pearl pendant gold necklace.

Kate Middleton visits the The Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Middleton opted for a pair of suede black pointed-toe pumps that streamlined her look and pull it together seamlessly.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black suede pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton has a sophisticated and elegant sartorial aesthetic that emphasizes construction and color. Recently, we’ve seen the Duchess wear a casual turtleneck sweater and light-wash jeans to read a bedtime story to kids. And we’ve even seen her don a monochromatic outfit consisting of a sweater dress and coat that helped her perfectly while completing her royal duties.

When she graces red carpets, Middleton wears beautiful creations from brands like Jenny Peckham, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Catherine Walker and Ralph Lauren.

