Kate Hudson Twerks, Dips, Dances & Flexes Muscle in Versatile Nike Sneakers for Workout

Kate Hudson proved that working out can be fun in her latest Instagram post.

The 43-year-old made a case for Nike sneakers as dancing shoes in the video shared on Monday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress looked stylish as she danced around her exercise machine before putting it to use. She was wearing a simple black workout set that featured a pair of leggings. On top, she wore a matching cropped elastic workout top with spaghetti that ran down her shoulders.

For footwear, she went for a cute colorful yet practical pair of sneakers. The shoes featured a soft cream-colored upper with blue trim with the signature Nike Swoosh on the side of the shoe in black. The shoes also featured green laces and a white rubber sole with thick detailing at the back.

The star captioned the post “get it done however you know how… #thehudsonsled“. She also added text to her video which read “Distraction, Procrastination, we call this #thehudsoonled”.

Hudson is no stranger to stylish performance gear. The multihyphenate founded her own athletic wear brand in 2013. Fabletics fuses fashion with the latest advances in performance technology. She launched the brand with co-founders Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler.

When she’s not hitting the gym, Hudson slips into something a little less comfortable. When she’s on duty the star wears sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

She also has been spotted in printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode and By Far.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn star in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

She has also appeared in Stewart Weitzman’s past two campaigns. In one of the shots for the brand’s spring campaign she wore a white ribbed mini dress with the brand’s Aleena 100 sandal in rose gold. Her mother, Goldie Hawn also appeared in the campaign.

