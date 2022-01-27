Kate Hudson Is Winter-Chic in Green Turtleneck Dress and Hiking Boots With Her Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson shows how to play with neutrals during the winter. The “Fool’s Gold” star was spotted while out and about in New York City yesterday carrying her daughter Rani Fujikawa.

When it comes to the outfit, Hudson opted for a black ankle-length overcoat that added some drama to her look while also helping tie the moment together. Underneath, she slipped on an army green turtleneck dress that featured a rough, jagged hem at the bottom. She accessorized with sleek, square black sunglasses.

Kate Hudson is seen out and about in New York City with her daughter Rani Fujikawa on Jan. 26, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer look at Kate Hudson’s brown boots. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete her vibe, Hudson popped on a pair of brown hiking boots that incorporated a neutral-colored sole and had a durable tread on the bottom while decked out in white shoelaces.

Hudson has an affinity for bright-colored designs and garments that have a modern, fashionable feel, but made a stylish departure with her usually vibrant hues to reflect the season. On her Instagram feed, she wears pieces from brands like Ph5 that have a bold orange and pink color scheme, and she also wears items from tie-dye loungewear that fits into the current trend of wearing colorful and fun tie-dye prints. When it comes to shoes, Hudson has a penchant for a variety of styles from punchy pumps to rugged snow boots that all round out her getups while still adding her signature Hudson flair.

The actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

