Kate Hudson Elevates Sherpa Trench Coat With Maxi Skirt & Knee-High Boots

Kate Hudson was chicly dressed while arriving at Bauer Media Radio Station in London today. The Academy Award-winning actress strut through the streets in several chilly weather staples.

Hudson was spotted out in a black leather trench coat. The help keep the body warm, the outerwear was lined with sherpa material on the inside and had a high, dramatic collar with wide lapels, a belted waist and small slit at the back. The “Something Borrowed” star teamed the jacket with a red turtleneck sweater and a flowy maxi skirt.

Kate Hudson arrives at Bauer Media Radio Studios on Nov. 23, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: GC Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the Fabletics founder simply accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and styled her hair straight. For glam, Hudson went with a fresh face no makeup look.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a set of a tan knee-high boots. The slouchy style had a sharp pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

