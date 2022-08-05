Kate Hudson Goes Vibrant in Blue Cutout Swimsuit & Bold Red Pedicure for Pool Day With Cocktails

Kate Hudson shared some of her favorite swimwear moments of July, and her latest supported one of her favorite pastimes of summer — cocktails.

The actress promoted her King St. Vodka brand to celebrate National Watermelon Day poolside, a watermelon cocktail in hand. The promotional image posted to Instagram on Aug. 3 sees Hudson wearing a blue one-piece studded with silver accents. The bathing suit had a scoop neck and a cutout near Hudson’s midsection in the shape of an oval.

And there were more chic moments in the sun. On Aug. 1 Hudson share a carousel of her favorite outfits from the last month with her fans complete with snapshots of scenic imagery of vast bodies of water, dinners with friends, and videos of her children. The caption on the post reads, “July was good” with a sunshine emoji.

The “Almost Famous” actress stood on rocks in the first frame of the montage, showing off her beach-ready look that included a white and blue halter bikini top.

The star followed the swimwear up with a bold red strappy bodysuit, which Hudson rolled down to her waist. The one-piece resembled red micro shorts made of a thick and vibrant fabric. The Oscar-nominated actress adorned her head with a blue and white bucket hat with a large floppy brim.

The second frame sees a mountain range and Hudson’s daughter pulling a twirl, falling down into the sand. Other videos show more sandy beaches and Hudson making dinner with friends in a bright blue apron.

The last frame shows Hudson wading in a shallow body of water, staring out at the horizon in dark green bikini bottoms. The star aimed to reminisce fondly on the fun times she had relaxing and playing under the sun with friends, her toes in the sand.

In the first frame, Hudson can be seen wearing gray and white Nike Dunk Low sneakers, the low-top style fitting the casual, thrown together nature of her outfit. The neutral sneakers offset the vibrant red and blue going on in the ensemble, creating a stark contrast. Hudson is a fan of Nike sneakers. The star has been seen wearing them to dance and exercise on multiple occasions.

