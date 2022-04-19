Kate Hudson Steps Into Spring In Hot Pink Stuart Weitzman Sandals & Cropped Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kate Hudson is stepping into spring in some new shoes — thanks to Stuart Weitzman.
In a new carousel-style post shared yesterday to Hudson’s Instagram account, it shows the actress posing in Stuart Weitzman’s Aleena 100 sandal. The Aleena 100 sandals features a square-toe design, PVC double straps, leather insole and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The look is specifically engineered to have the most flattering design and the most comfortable fit. The sandals retail for $450 and are available in other colors like black, white, adobe beige and mango.
Hudson paired her shoes with a gray graphic crewneck shirt and light wash cropped jeans. The denim bottoms featured a slight flare and distressed detailing on the hem.
Earlier this month, the shoe brand shared photos of Hudson modeling the latest designs from the new spring campaign. The Golden Globe winner wore a white ribbed mini dress with the brand’s Aleena 100 sandal in rose gold.
In another shot, she sported a white mock turtleneck blouse that featured pleated details running down the neckline and white textured dots across the shirt. On the bottom, she sported a black maxi skirt that fell just above her ankles. “The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” stars added some flair to her outfit by slipping into a pair of hot pink heels. The stylish sandal had a thick sole as well as a stiletto heel and a strap running across her toebed and around her ankles.
When it comes to footwear, the Fabletics founder is known for having a penchant for fun and colorful shoe styles like platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, metallic mules, platform pumps and neutral hues from Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.
