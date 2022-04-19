Kate Hudson Steps Into Spring In Hot Pink Stuart Weitzman Sandals & Cropped Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson is stepping into spring in some new shoes — thanks to Stuart Weitzman.

In a new carousel-style post shared yesterday to Hudson’s Instagram account, it shows the actress posing in Stuart Weitzman’s Aleena 100 sandal. The Aleena 100 sandals features a square-toe design, PVC double straps, leather insole and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The look is specifically engineered to have the most flattering design and the most comfortable fit. The sandals retail for $450 and are available in other colors like black, white, adobe beige and mango.

Hudson paired her shoes with a gray graphic crewneck shirt and light wash cropped jeans. The denim bottoms featured a slight flare and distressed detailing on the hem.

Aleena 100 Sandal. CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

Earlier this month, the shoe brand shared photos of Hudson modeling the latest designs from the new spring campaign. The Golden Globe winner wore a white ribbed mini dress with the brand’s Aleena 100 sandal in rose gold.

In another shot, she sported a white mock turtleneck blouse that featured pleated details running down the neckline and white textured dots across the shirt. On the bottom, she sported a black maxi skirt that fell just above her ankles. “The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” stars added some flair to her outfit by slipping into a pair of hot pink heels. The stylish sandal had a thick sole as well as a stiletto heel and a strap running across her toebed and around her ankles.

When it comes to footwear, the Fabletics founder is known for having a penchant for fun and colorful shoe styles like platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, metallic mules, platform pumps and neutral hues from Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

See more of Hudson’s style through the years.

