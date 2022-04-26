Kate Hudson Elevates Cropped Blazer With Hot Pink Stuart Weitzman Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson made a case for spring in her latest Instagram post. The award-winning actress has been thinking pink lately as she uploaded a new post today, posing in a dark gray matching set with hot pink heels. The new photo shows Hudson standing in front of a cream-colored bookshelf.

Hudson’s latest look consisted of a cropped long-sleeve top that was accented with a bow at the center. The garment gave the illusion of a blazer as it also included wide structured lapels and a sharp hemline. The “How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days” star teamed her top with a matching skirt that had pleats near the waistline and side slant pockets. To show off her outfit, she slicked her hair behind her ears and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Completing her casual-chic ensemble was the Nudist Disco Platform Sandal by Stuart Weitzman. Inspired by Hollywood’s favorite sandals, the heels feature the suede uppers and a round platform sole, while the barely-there stilettos gets a glamorous boost. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

The Fabletics founder recently rounded out her look with the platform sandals, while modeling for Stuart Weitzman’s spring campaign. The Golden Globe winner sported a mock turtleneck blouse with a black maxi skirt that fell just above her ankles.

Hudson has a penchant for fun and colorful shoe styles like platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, metallic mules from Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

