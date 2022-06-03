Kate Hudson Is Typically Chic for Son’s Graduation in Two Outfits

Kate Hudson posed with her children in celebration of her son Ryder’s graduation. Seen wearing a two-piece set, she took to her Instagram, writing, “To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”

Hudson wore a burnt orange two-piece with a fall-like floral print. For the top, it was a triangular cropped bralette with thin straps — the leaves printed across were a reminder of the changing seasons. For her bottoms, she wore a matching pair of drawstring pants that flared to the ends. With a white string, her pants were tied into a bow that really captured the essence of causality at home.

For her accessories, she wore one large necklace with a silver choker underneath that really helped the set pop.

Her shoes are also hidden, but a mule sandal or a platform would work really well depending on the desired formality of the outfit. A sandal would capitalize on the playfulness of the look but a platform could contrast such gentleness with an edgy pump. Her beloved children were also dressed fashionably, sporting camo-print shorts, Vans T-shirts, princess dresses, and of course, the cap and gown from Ryder.

At the ceremony, shoe chose a sunhat and chic breezy white dress.

Hudson has always carried a sophisticated look, as in the past she has worn light blue pantsuits, printed dresses and something that is definitely an essential in her closet — a bralette. Hudson’s style has the same vivacious personality as she does.