Kate Hudson Looks Winter-Chic in Matching Blue Outfit and Versatile Snow Boots With Her Daughter

Kate Hudson looked snow-ready in her warm winter boots while leaving the Greenwich Hotel in NY today.

The 42-year-old bundled up while leaving the hotel with her daughter Rani Rose and fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She stepped out wearing a fashionable clash of colors and patterns. The star kept it casual in a dark blue matching set with a collared button-up shirt and a pair of long trousers. She kept cozy with a long black and white houndstooth peacoat which draped down to her ankles.

Kate Hudson with her daughter Rani Rose leaving Greenwich Hotel in New York.
The mother-of-three accessorized with a blue beanie hat in a similar hue to her matching outfit as well as a pair of large sunglasses with a brown circular frame. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress also wore a funky patterned bag in purple, red, green and beige with a black leather shoulder strap.

On her feet, Hudson wore a pair of stylish snow boots. The shoes featured a brown upper as well as a thick fluffy wool center, black laces and a durable rubber sole.

The star walked hand in hand with her daughter, who wore a navy blue dress with leggings, pair of boots and pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

Hudson has a fun and effervescent fashion aesthetic that she showcases by wearing bold creations. For example, on her Instagram feed and on streets alike, we see her wearing an army green turtleneck dress, a pink and orange eye-catching number and tie-dye loungewear that all feel modern while also showing Hudson’s affinity for daring, punchy colors. As for shoes, Hudson has a penchant for fun, colorful styles that ground her attire in the forms of rugged hiking boots, pointed-toe pumps and chunky snow boots similar to the ones she sported today.

Flip through the gallery to see How Kate Hudson’s Street Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today.

