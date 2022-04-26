Kate Hudson Serves Up Rock Star Energy Singing in Tie Dye Sweats & Platform Sneakers While Teasing Her Upcoming Music Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson gives relaxed rock star vibes in a photoset shared on Instagram today that showed her singing alongside a band and film crew as she teases a surprise.

In the caption of the video, Hudson writes that she’s working on releasing an album.

Hudson elected to wear a white tank top with a low neckline paired with slouchy gray sweatpants that had pops of tie-dye on each leg in a darker, contrasting hue of the neutrals.

Synonymous with the hippie counterculture movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s, tie-dye evokes psychedelic, carefree vibes in fashion. The DIY pattern regained style traction in the 1990s before fading out of fashion again until around mid-2019. Tie-dye patterns differ depending on how one twists, folds or crumbles fabric, with the iconic tie-dye swirl being among the most popular patterns.

The “Almost Famous” star wore two stacks of silver bangles on her arms for a pop of glimmer and sparkle.

Platform sneakers grounded her casual-chic appearance. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and matched the color scheme of her attire overall.

When it comes to Hudson’s style, she tends to gravitate toward sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a dark denim matching set consisting of a cropped long-sleeve top paired with a matching skirt while popping on a pair of hot pink sandals from Stuart Weitzman, of which she serves as a brand ambassador. Last month, she wore a purple backless minidress from Valentino coordinated with cream-colored platform pumps and a purple $2,850 Valentino Garavani VLOGO Rockstud Mix-Leather Chain Shoulder Bag for a vibrant ensemble.

