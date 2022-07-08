When in Rome, Kate Hudson Wears a Sheer Blouse & Extreme Platforms for Valentino’s Couture Show

When in Rome, do what Kate Hudson does, suit up in sleek style for Valentino’s “The Beginning” fall 2022 couture show today in Italy.

The actress’ outfit exuded exquisiteness as she wore a sheer turtleneck long-sleeve with lace floral embroidery. The bodice elevated the sultriness of the look. As the ends of the top draped over her waistline, the attire almost looked like a jumpsuit.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: Valentino

CREDIT: AM1999 / MEGA

She accessorized with gold hoops that swayed underneath her hair, but could still be seen.

Hudson coordinated the top with black pants that finished around her ankles, obscuring most of the footwear except for a large platform and block heel.

Kate Hudson is seen arriving at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: WireImage

Black platforms are an epitome of edge as they give any outfit a boost with maximum flavor, comfort and flattering height. The “Almost Famous” actress’s footwear choice was an apt contribution to her straight-legged slacks. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Hudson was among a star-studded front row that included Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose, who both were clad in matching magenta looks with soaring 7-inch heeled platform pumps, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield and Ashley Park.

