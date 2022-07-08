×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

When in Rome, Kate Hudson Wears a Sheer Blouse & Extreme Platforms for Valentino’s Couture Show

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 – Arrivals
2017
2018
2019
2019
View Gallery 52 Images

When in Rome, do what Kate Hudson does, suit up in sleek style for Valentino’s “The Beginning” fall 2022 couture show today in Italy.

The actress’ outfit exuded exquisiteness as she wore a sheer turtleneck long-sleeve with lace floral embroidery. The bodice elevated the sultriness of the look. As the ends of the top draped over her waistline, the attire almost looked like a jumpsuit.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: Valentino
Kate Hudson attending event Valentino’s event "The beginning" in Rome. 08 Jul 2022 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: AM1999 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA876004_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: AM1999 / MEGA

She accessorized with gold hoops that swayed underneath her hair, but could still be seen.

Hudson coordinated the top with black pants that finished around her ankles, obscuring most of the footwear except for a large platform and block heel.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson is seen arriving at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Kate Hudson is seen arriving at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: WireImage

Black platforms are an epitome of edge as they give any outfit a boost with maximum flavor, comfort and flattering height. The “Almost Famous” actress’s footwear choice was an apt contribution to her straight-legged slacks. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Hudson was among a star-studded front row that included Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose, who both were clad in matching magenta looks with soaring 7-inch heeled platform pumps, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield and Ashley Park.

PHOTOS: How Kate Hudson’s Street Style Has Changed From 2004 to Today

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad